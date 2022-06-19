Circular issued directing drivers to stop at Nainaragaram bus stop, HC told

Considering that the State has issued a circular directing the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to stop State-run buses at Nainaragaram bus stop in Tenkasi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a petition filed in this regard.

The court was hearing a petition filed by G. Thiravida Subbu. He sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that the buses plying on Madurai-Tenkasi route stop at the bus stop at Nainaragaram situated between Tenkasi and Kadayanallur.

While the State government submitted that 26 State-run buses were being operated on the Madurai-Tenkasi route and all buses stop at the bus stop, the petitioner complained that the buses do not stop at the bus stop.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha took note of the fact that the authorities had issued a circular directing the drivers to stop the buses at Nainaragaram bus stop. The court said no further direction was required from the court.

However, if the petitioner observes any violation of the direction issued by the authorities, it is open to him to immediately bring the same to the notice of the authorities for appropriate action against the driver concerned, the judges said.