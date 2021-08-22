Cinema houses getting ready to reopen

THOOTHUKUDI

Following the government order to relax the curfew regulations in force due to the covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu, cinema houses here have started cleaning up their premises and are getting ready to reopen their screens for the public from Monday.

According to the office-bearers of the Thoothukudi Cinema Exhibitors Association and Theatre Owners Association, since March 2020, when the first lockdown was announced, the cinema houses had shut their operations. Though there were relaxations announced for many sectors, cinema houses continued to be under ‘lock and key.’

When in November 2020, the pandemic showed a declining trend, cinema houses were open with 50 % restrictions. However, the shows did not attract any big crowd and there were also not any notable movies produced then. Above all, people were used to the online mode of viewing movies, the exhibitors said.

With the Tamil Nadu government having announced plans to reopen the cinema houses in the latest relaxation, at least 19 theatres here have started the cleaning-up activities since Sunday morning. They are expecting some latest numbers to be screened.

A theatre manager said that their employees were vaccinated with both the doses for covid-19 and they would strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure released by the government.

"We hope the people will also cooperate by wearing masks properly and adhere to physical distance...The seats have been re-arranged in such a manner that every second seat in a row would be empty," he added.