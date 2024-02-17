CII Yi Madurai conducts mega job fair in city; over 2,000 participants receive offers on the spot

February 17, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Young Indians (Yi) Madurai chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry here conducted a job fair in Madurai in which over 2,000 participants received job offers on the spot on Saturday.

The CII Yi organisers told media persons that over 5,000 participants, who had successfully completed plus two to Post Graduation in different disciplines, were invited to register their names and other information. Based on the response, many companies had expressed willingness to be part of the fair.

As many as 86 companies from 13 sectors including health, hotel, finance, infrastructure, services, manufacturing, retail, IT and among others participated. The turnout was huge and many candidates who had come to the spot without registering were also accommodated.

The qualified applicants were given offer letters with salaries ranging from anywhere between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹9.60 lakh per annum by the entrepreneurs.

DIG of Police (Madurai Range) Ramya Bharati was the chief guest. Motivational speakers from different sectors addressed the attendees about the significance of being employed and the need for economic independence.

The Yi chairman Faizal Ahamed, co-chair Shenhar Lal and their team members expressed satisfaction over the high participation and also thanked the companies for giving offers on the spot.

