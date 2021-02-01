CII welcomes Union budget

Madurai

01 February 2021 22:08 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has welcomed the Union budget stating that it aimed at propelling economic growth with greater focus on social sectors such as health and education.

In a statement, Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII Southern Region and Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, welcomed the increase in outlay for the healthcare sector.

C. K. Ranganathan, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region; and Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare, said the investments announced would propel the GDP comfortably to a double digit with the focus on infrastructure development, financial inclusion, health and education.

Hari Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Executive Director, Thiagarajar Mills Private Limited, said Tamil Nadu received major announcements for infrastructure, road and rail development in the budget.

Sathish Devadoss, Chairman, CII Madurai Zone and Medical Director, Devadoss Hospital, said that Madurai-Kollam highway project would boost economic development in the southern districts.

R. Dinesh, past chairman, CII Southern Region and Joint Managing Director, T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons, said overall budget was holistic.

Ravi Sam, Managing Director, Adwaith Lakshmi Industries, said setting up of textile parks would generate more employment opportunities and thereby uplift the economy.

N. K. Ranganath, Water Ambassador, Grundfos Pumps India, welcomed the focus on investment towards clean water supply.

M. Ponnuswami, Chairman and Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemical India, said that exemption of duty on steel scrap and reduction in customs duty were encouraging news as cost of raw materials could be reduced.