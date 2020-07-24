Madurai

CII welcomes signing of MoUs

Tamil Nadu government’s initiative of signing eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) worth ₹10,399 crore on July 20 will help in creating more jobs and protect livelihood of people, said Hari K. Thiagarajan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) , Tamil Nadu.

In a press release, he said this was a positive outcome of efforts made by the government following the CII’s initiative - ‘Luminous Tamil Nadu - Virtual Conclave’ held on June 6. The conclave, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, helped to create a positive environment for new investments in the State.

He said CII, Tamil Nadu, will engage with the government to help in increasing employability of local people, skill of workforce and economic growth in districts.

The new projects will help to create jobs for 13,500 persons across the State. He said that Tamil Nadu was a preferred State for potential domestic and foreign investors. The State has futuristic industrial policies and resources. He said that investments in areas like solar energy, light engineering, food processing and industrial parks will create employment opportunities.

He hailed the government’s support for the existing industries during COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 6:23:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cii-welcomes-signing-of-mous/article32184090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY