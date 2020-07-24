CII welcomes signing of MoUs

Tamil Nadu government’s initiative of signing eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) worth ₹10,399 crore on July 20 will help in creating more jobs and protect livelihood of people, said Hari K. Thiagarajan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) , Tamil Nadu.
In a press release, he said this was a positive outcome of efforts made by the government following the CII’s initiative - ‘Luminous Tamil Nadu - Virtual Conclave’ held on June 6. The conclave, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, helped to create a positive environment for new investments in the State.
He said CII, Tamil Nadu, will engage with the government to help in increasing employability of local people, skill of workforce and economic growth in districts.
The new projects will help to create jobs for 13,500 persons across the State. He said that Tamil Nadu was a preferred State for potential domestic and foreign investors. The State has futuristic industrial policies and resources. He said that investments in areas like solar energy, light engineering, food processing and industrial parks will create employment opportunities.
He hailed the government’s support for the existing industries during COVID-19 pandemic.
