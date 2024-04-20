GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CII organises conference to explore cross-border opportunities with Taiwan

April 20, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Richard Chen, Director-General, Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre, speaks at a CII meet in Madurai on Saturday.

Richard Chen, Director-General, Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre, speaks at a CII meet in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY G

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Madurai Zone, organised an interactive session titled ‘Exploring cross-border opportunities: collaborative opportunities with Taiwan,’ here on Saturday.

Speakers from Taiwan and industrialists from Tamil Nadu convened to discuss the flourishing opportunities in various sectors, particularly in automotive and electronic industries, along with investment prospects.

Richard Chen, Director-General, Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre, Chennai, said about 50% of Taiwan companies were located in southern India, with Tamil Nadu having more of them than any other southern State.

“While Taiwan tops in manufacture of semiconductors, over 60% of the chips used in mobile phones are manufactured by Taiwan companies. And part of them are being manufactured in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

He provided a comprehensive overview of opportunities in automotive and electronic industries, highlighting investment plans and potential collaborations.

Ashwin Desai, vice-chairman, CII Madurai zone, said there was interesting data that Taiwan, which was geographically smaller than Tamil Nadu, procured 72,607 patents in 2023, which was higher the whole of India combined.

“More such creative process taking place in Taiwan should resonate here too,” he added. “Tamil Nadu one trillion economy goal would be a good opportunity for more Taiwan companies to come up in the State,” he said.

“Southern Tamil Nadu, particularly Madurai, is the best place for more such companies to be started. As the Madurai-Thoothukudi corridor provides good connectivity to Thoothukudi harbour, transportation is much easier here,” he felt.

Further, as the number of diploma graduates were more in the areas surrounding the district, the work force was aplenty, Mr. Desai said.

