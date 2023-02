CII-Madurai office-bearers for 2023-24 appointed

February 24, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MADURAI

P.G.S. Dinesh Davidson has been appointed as chairman and Sounder Kannan as vice-chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (Madurai zone) for 2023-24, according to a CII press release. Speakers from various industrial establishments in and around Madurai greeted Mr. Davidson and Mr. Kannan at the annual session of the CII held in Madurai, the release added. ADVERTISEMENT

