CII launches 58th Young Indians Chapter in Sivakasi

December 04, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Indian Industry launched its 58th Young Indian (Yi) Chapter in the country in Sivakasi on Sunday. Industrialist Dinesh Agarwal was appointed as chairman of the Sivakasi Yi and Shanmuga Nataraj as co-chair for the year 2022-23.

Wishing the new office-bearers, industrialists and senior members from CII Madurai zone said that the members in the Sivakasi Yi Chapter should meaningfully engage themselves in the country’s development process.

Sivakasi, which is known for its fireworks manufacture among other industrial and consumer goods, should adapt to the changes happening around. The challenges in the industry should be faced collectively and convert them into opportunities, they urged.

The CII members led by Jaisinh Vaerkar, Vishal Mehta, L. Sevugan and Sharmila Devi among others offered felicitation.

