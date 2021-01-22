CII discusses Madurai airport expansion

MADURAI

Sathish Devadoss, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Madurai Zone, Poornima Venkatesh, Chair, and L. Sevugan, Co-Chair, Young Indians (Yi), Madurai zone, met Madurai Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan on Thursday and discussed development of the airport.

According to a press release from CII, they had placed a request to Mr. Senthil Valavan to rename the airport as Madurai international airport. They also discussed expanding the length of the runway, introducing more domestic and international routes to improve tourism and economic growth in the city.

Currently, Madurai airport has got the second largest terminal in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. There are direct flights to Colombo, Dubai and Singapore, apart from domestic flights.