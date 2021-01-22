CII discusses Madurai airport expansion

MADURAI
Sathish Devadoss, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Madurai Zone, Poornima Venkatesh, Chair, and L. Sevugan, Co-Chair, Young Indians (Yi), Madurai zone, met Madurai Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan on Thursday and discussed development of the airport.
According to a press release from CII, they had placed a request to Mr. Senthil Valavan to rename the airport as Madurai international airport. They also discussed expanding the length of the runway, introducing more domestic and international routes to improve tourism and economic growth in the city.
Currently, Madurai airport has got the second largest terminal in Tamil Nadu after Chennai. There are direct flights to Colombo, Dubai and Singapore, apart from domestic flights.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath