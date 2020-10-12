Madurai

CII appreciates CM for focus on southern districts

The CII Tamil Nadu State Council congratulated Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for signing 14 Memorandums of Understanding worth ₹10,055 crore for the implementation of various projects in the State, including southern districts.

Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council Hari K. Thiagarajan said major investment projects in wind and solar power and food processing sectors covering Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram districts would make the southern districts a vibrant region. It would contribute to the overall development of the State, he said.

This would create employment for youth in the rural areas, he said.

