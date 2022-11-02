Christians remember their loved ones on All Souls’ Day

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 02, 2022 19:08 IST

A woman remembers her loved ones at Karpaga Nagar cemetery in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Scores of Christian families visited cemeteries in the city to remember the departed souls on All Souls’ Day on Wednesday.

They lit candles and placed flowers and wreaths on the graves of their loved ones after cleaning up the burial sites as a mark of remembrance. Special masses were organised at churches.

At Our Lady of Lourdes Church at K. Pudur, parish priest Fr. Doss Kennedy conducted special prayers at 4.30 p.m.

“I come to pay homage to my ancestors without fail during the annual requiem – ‘Kallarai thirunal.’ It is believed that the soul of a departed person either goes to Heaven, Hell or stays in the limbo – the purgatory state for their sins are not cleansed,” said Lilly, a Roman Catholic.

