Christians observe All Souls Day in Madurai

Scores of Catholic families visited cemeteries in the city to offer prayers for the departed souls during All Souls Day on Saturday. On this day, it is believed that prayers are offered to help those in purgatory and to pave their entry into Heaven.

Believers lit candles and placed flowers and wreaths on the graves of their loved ones after cleaning up the burial sites as a mark of remembrance. Special masses were organised at churches too.

Prayers were offered at cemeteries located at Mahaboobpalayam, Kalavasal, Karpaga Nagar, Thuvariman and others.