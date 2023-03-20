Christian priest arrested for sexual harassment in Kanniyakumari district

March 20, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A Catholic Christian priest, who was wanted by Cyber Crime police in connection with sexual harassment cases filed against him by a few women in Kanniyakumari district, was arrested here on Monday.

The complaints filed against Benedict Anto, 27, priest of a church in Thuckalay, accused him of sexually harassing the women over video calls on their mobile phones. Based on the complaints, the district cyber crime unit filed cases against him.

Even as special police teams launched a search for the priest, who reportedly went underground after his private videos and photos were shared on social media, there was speculation that he would surrender before a court in the district. Hence, police intensified their surveillance in and around the courts in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

They registered a case and produced him before the court. The accused was also taken to the Government Hospital for medical examination. Further investigation is on.