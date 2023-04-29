April 29, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The seed for social justice, being upheld and carefully nurtured by the present Tamil Nadu Government now, was sown by Christian missionaries who started their educational institutions and hospitals for taking quality education and healthcare to all needy people, Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Addressing the 66 th College Day celebrations of St. Ignatius College of Education at Palayamkottai on Friday, Mr. Appavu said the ancient Tamil society which could not own lands and did not have access to education witnessed personal and social transformation during the British regime and then the Christian missionaries established their educational institutions across India in the pre-independence era. Moreover, the contribution of these missionaries in healthcare also could not be forgotten.

Even as the ancient Tamil society had been divided in the name of caste and education was inaccessible to the downtrodden, the Christian missionaries took quality education to their doorsteps.

“The present society is reaping the benefits of this revolution, which is further being nurtured by the present regime led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, in the name of social justice and ‘Dravidian Model’ rule,” he said.

Mr. Appavu congratulated the management of St. Ignatius College of Education for having given admission to more than 60% of non-Christian students. “Since you are keen on uplifting the really needy and the downtrodden, your service towards your goal still continues with much vigour,” the Speaker said.

Clinical psychologist and superior, St. Ignatius Convent, Palayamkottai, Rev. Dr. Rosamma John, principal of St. Xavier’s College of Education Rev. Fr. Thomas Alexander, correspondent of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School Rev. Sr. Nirmala Louis, principal of St. Ignatius College of Education Rev. Dr. L. Vasanthi Medona and correspondent of the college Rev. Sr. Gemma participated.