Chore-filled path to success

Sivakasi

16 July 2020 19:08 IST

Balancing household chores and studies has been a way of life for NCLP student Arulroja. But her efforts have paid off. She has passed the Plus Two examination this year, securing 453 marks out of 500.

Her wish: To become the first graduate in her family.

The road to academic success, however, has not been easy. When her mother Vijayalakshmi fell ill, her family was forced to shift from Chennai to Sivakasi.

Advertising

Advertising

With the focus on her mother’s treatment, little Arulroja’s education was not a priority. She could not be admitted in school because her parents forgot to get her transfer certificate from Chennai. What is more, she began to lending a helping hand in doing household chores.

Two years passed, when K. Ramalakshmi, teacher at National Child Labour Programme (NCLP)special centre, came across the drop-out.

The teacher told her parents that she was ready to admit Arulroja at the special centre without a transfer certificate. Both mother and daughter were overjoyed.

“We said she could come to school with a delay of one hour every day so that she can assist her mother at home,” Ms. Ramalakshmi said.

Arulroja was studious even while pursuing the bridge course. She continued her dominance in high school too, topping her classmates with 435 marks in Class 10.

She is once again at the top of a list of 22 students, who, like her, were either child labourers or school dropouts handling domestic chores.

With 453 marks in Plus Two examination in her kitty, she wishes to become the first graduate in her family as her elder brother is a school dropout.

Arulroja wants to pursue mathematics. “We will help her get educational assistance from NGOs,” Ms. Ramalakshmi said.

Twenty of the 22 students have passed Plus Two examination, said NCLP project director Narayanan.

P. Ponnupandi has come second with 391 marks followed by P. Seetha Raman with 370.