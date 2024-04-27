Chitirai festival comes to an end with Lord Kallazhagar reaching His holy abode

April 27, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The 10-day-long Chithrai festival in Madurai which attracted thousands of devotees every day keeping the city abuzz with fanfare and piety ended with the concluding event of Lord Kallazhagar reaching His holy abode on Saturday morning.

On the penultimate day of the annual Chithirai festival of Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Azhagarkoil, the Lord who had embarked on his annual visit to Madurai, started his return journey from Tallakulam in Madurai on a palanquin decorated with flowers. He was welcomed with religious fervour in several ‘manadagapadi,’ on the way.

However, due to light showers and heavy rush of devotees, the procession of the deity slowed down in a few places, but it left Maravar Mandapam as scheduled by 1 a.m. and reached Appan Thirupathi by around 3 a.m.

At Appan Thirupathi it was a joyous display. The deity halted there as part of the custom, thousands of people from nearby villages descended at the location to celebrate the deity’s presence there. With performances and cultural activities that went on till early morning, people celebrated Lord Kallazhagar with their hearts and souls.

The Lord while entering the temple was received by Sundaravalli Thaayar, the temple elephant who was in festive attire for the occasion. Devotees sprinkled flowers on the Lord as He went into the temple premises.

Temple authorities said around 200 kg of flowers was distributed to the devotees for the purpose. Further, 21 pumpkins were smashed at the entrance near Pathinettam Padi Karuppanasamy temple in an attempt to ward off the evil eye, they added.

On Sunday ‘Utsava Shanthi’ would be performed to the deity.