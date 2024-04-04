GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Chitirai festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple begins on April 11; celestial wedding on April 21

April 04, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
An illuminated Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

An illuminated Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The annual 13-day long Chitirai festival at the world famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple would begin from April 11, said Board of Trustees chairperson Rukmini Palanivelrajan here on Thursday.

During the festival days, the deities would be taken out in a procession around the Masi Streets and Chitirai Streets.

The Chitirai festival, which is an important celebration at the temple, begins with the hoisting of the holy flag on April 12 between 9.55 a.m. and 10.19 a.m.

On April 19, the ‘pattabishekam’ ceremony would be performed between 7.35 p.m. and 7.59 p.m. where the sceptre would be presented to Fit Person Ms Rukmini Palanivelrajan on the occasion.

The ‘dik vijayam’ would be held on April 20.

The celestial wedding would be held on April 21, the tenth day of the festival and it would be performed at the Thirukalyana Mandapam between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m.

Car festival

Following the celestial wedding, the presiding deities would be taken in a procession on the ‘Car’ on April 22. After special pujas, the deities would leave the temple within 5.15 a.m. to 5.40 a.m. to the ‘Car’ and the procession would commence from 6.30 a.m.

The Chitirai festival at the Meenakshi Temple would draw to a close on April 23 with Theertham and Deiventhra puja.

On all the 13 days, special pujas would be performed and the deities would be taken on processions in different ‘vahanams’, said Temple Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) S. Krishnan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.