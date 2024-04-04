Chitirai festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple begins on April 11; celestial wedding on April 21

April 04, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The annual 13-day long Chitirai festival at the world famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple would begin from April 11, said Board of Trustees chairperson Rukmini Palanivelrajan here on Thursday.

During the festival days, the deities would be taken out in a procession around the Masi Streets and Chitirai Streets.

The Chitirai festival, which is an important celebration at the temple, begins with the hoisting of the holy flag on April 12 between 9.55 a.m. and 10.19 a.m.

On April 19, the ‘pattabishekam’ ceremony would be performed between 7.35 p.m. and 7.59 p.m. where the sceptre would be presented to Fit Person Ms Rukmini Palanivelrajan on the occasion.

The ‘dik vijayam’ would be held on April 20.

The celestial wedding would be held on April 21, the tenth day of the festival and it would be performed at the Thirukalyana Mandapam between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m.

Car festival

Following the celestial wedding, the presiding deities would be taken in a procession on the ‘Car’ on April 22. After special pujas, the deities would leave the temple within 5.15 a.m. to 5.40 a.m. to the ‘Car’ and the procession would commence from 6.30 a.m.

The Chitirai festival at the Meenakshi Temple would draw to a close on April 23 with Theertham and Deiventhra puja.

On all the 13 days, special pujas would be performed and the deities would be taken on processions in different ‘vahanams’, said Temple Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) S. Krishnan.