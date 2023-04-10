ADVERTISEMENT

Chitirai festival at Meenakshi temple begins on April 23

April 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 12-day annual Chithirai Festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here would commence on April 23 with the hoisting of the holy flag, said Fit Person (Thakkar) Karumuttu T. Kannan and Deputy Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department A. Arunachalam on Monday, according to a release.

The festival, which drew a large number of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and from other States, would conclude on May 4, the release said.

The celestial wedding ( thirukalyanam) of Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi, the highlight of the celebrations, would be performed between 8..35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m. on May 2.

On all the 12 days of the festival, the presiding deities would be taken on procession on different vahanams along the thoroughfares around the temple, including Masi and Avani Moola streets. Pattabishekam would be conducted on April 30 and Thik Vijayam on on May 1.

People willing to donate water bottles, biscuit packets, ‘kumkum’ and manjal kayiru for distribution to devotees should deposit them directly with the temple authorities and not approach any individuals. People could call 0452-2349868 or 2344360 for making any complaints in this regard, the release added.

