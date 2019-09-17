Madurai

Chithirai streets turn slushy after rains

Work-related woes: Stagnant rainwater has made South Chithirai Street slushy, causing convenience to devotees going to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

Work-related woes: Stagnant rainwater has made South Chithirai Street slushy, causing convenience to devotees going to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

more-in

Ongoing work of replacing paver blocks with cut stone blocks has made matters worse

The recent spell of rains has turned Chithirai streets around Meenakshi Sundereswarar Temple slushy, causing inconvenience to devotees and pedestrians.

With the ongoing work of replacing paver blocks with cut stone blocks by Madurai Corporation as part of laying a heritage pathway under Smart Cities Mission, the streets have turned slushy, forcing pedestrians to wade through puddles. At many spots, the soil dug up for construction has caved in, after getting soaked in rain on consecutive days. “After dusk, devotees tend to fall into the pits. Two days back, we had to rescue a flower vendor who fell into the pit,” says P. Saravanakumar, a shopkeeper.

On Monday afternoon, M. Balaji, a vendor, was busy directing pedestrians to pass the stretch with utmost caution. “There are no signage or barricades to indicate that people might slip because of the loose soil,” he says.

The junction of West and South Chithirai Street was inundated with water, thus reducing the passageway for pedestrians. “The officials dug up the stretch and did not fill it with soil. The stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” says Mr. Saravanakumar. Adding to the set of problems, the paver and cut stone blocks are scattered on the streets. “The devotees may slip and fall as they are all scattered around,” says M. Pechi, a devotee.

According to the Corporation City Engineer, it takes time for the soil to set where work had been undertaken, more so during rains. The work is expected to be completed by this year-end, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
civic infrastructure
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 10:53:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/chithirai-streets-turn-slushy-after-rains/article29436984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY