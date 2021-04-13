Chithirai festival to be held on Meenakshi temple premises sans public participation

‘Devotees can have darshan within stipulated time once rituals are over’

Madurai

Chithirai festival, which will be celebrated from April 15 to 26, will be held within Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple premises without the public participation. But, devotees will be allowed to have a darshan inside the temple within the stipulated time period once the rituals are over.

A press release from the temple administration said that the flag hoisting ceremony will be held on April 15. Devotees will be allowed to have a darshan from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and 7.30 p.m to 9 p.m. on April 15.

Similarly, from April 16 to 23, devotees will be allowed to have a darshan from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and 7.30 p.m to 9 p.m.

Temple Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai said that all devotees must wear face masks and will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the temple premises. The temple premises will also be completely disinfected regularly. The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the four gates so as to avoid crowding.

"As of now, there are no age restrictions imposed to allow the devotees to have a darshan inside the temple," he said.

Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding, will be celebrated on April 24. The devotees will be allowed to have a darshan of the deities on the day of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam from 9.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at old Thirukalyana Mandapam.

Mr. Chelladurai said that no passes will be issued for devotees to have a darshan on the day of the celestial wedding.

The car festival, which is to be held on April 25, will be celebrated using a miniature car within the temple premises, added the press release.