Chithirai festival to be held inside Meenakshi temple without public participation

13 April 2021 22:41 IST

Madurai

Chithirai festival, which will be celebrated from April 15 to 26, will be held on Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple premises without public participation. But, devotees will be allowed to have a darshan inside the temple within the stipulated time period once the rituals are over.

A press release from the temple administration said that the flag hoisting ceremony will be held on April 15. Devotees will be allowed to have a darshan from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and 7.30 p.m to 9 p.m. on April 15.

Similarly, from April 16 to 23, devotees will be allowed to have a darshan from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.; and 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Temple Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai said that all devotees must wear face masks and will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the temple premises. The temple premises will be disinfected regularly. The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple through the four gates so as to avoid crowding.

"As of now, there are no age restrictions imposed to allow the devotees to have a darshan inside the temple," he said.

Meenakshi Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding, will be celebrated on April 24. However, devotees will not be allowed to have a darshan after the end of the celestial wedding. Mr. Chelladurai said that the entire wedding will be live-telecasted through various television and online platforms.

The car festival, which is to be held on April 25, will be celebrated using a miniature car within the temple premises, added the press release.