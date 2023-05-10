Chithirai festival of Sundararaja Perumal Temple draws to a close

May 10, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The annual Chithirai festival of Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil near here concluded with the customary rituals on Wednesday.

Special pujas were performed at the yagasala established on the temple premises amid chanting of hymns in the morning. Later, ‘theertham’ or holy water from the yagasala was offered to the deity in moolasthanam (original seat) as abhishegam, marking the culmination of the temple festival.

The temple staff distributed ‘sarkkarai pongal’ as prasadam to devotees.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer of the temple M. Ramasamy said the Lord’s journey into Madurai this year was laced with frequent rains, which was considered a favourable element. “Though we faced lags in the deity’s procession due to the rains, they helped the devotees and Sri Patham Thangis (palanquin carriers) escape the heat and made His annual journey a memorable event,” he added.