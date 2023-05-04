ADVERTISEMENT

Chithirai festival: HC directs authorities not to insist on FSSAI registration from devotees for offering annadhanam

May 04, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities not to insist on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration from the devotees who were offering annadhanam during the Chithirai festival in Madurai district this year.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar directed the authorities not to disturb the devotees who are offering annadhanam and observed that in order to implement the regulations, sufficient time should have been provided and awareness should have been created among the public.

The court issued the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Kanageswari of Narasingam in Madurai. She said that she had made arrangements for offering annadhanam at Kadachanendal. However, she came across media reports stating that the district authorities had issued a notification asking devotees to obtain registration from FSSAI. She sought a direction to the authorities to withdraw the notification.

