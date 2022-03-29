Chithirai festival from April 4, celestial wedding on April 14

March 29, 2022 21:11 IST

MADURAI

The annual Chithirai festival celebrations would be held at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here from April 4 to 16.

According to Temple Fit Person Karumuttu T Kannan and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai, elaborate arrangements had been made for the celebrations. With restrictions imposed following COVID-19 in 2020 lifted to a great extent, devotees from far and near were anxious to visit the temple.

The celebrations were expected to start with the hoisting of the holy flag on April 5. The presiding deities, Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, would be taken on Masi, Chithirai and other streets around the temple during the festival days in the morning and evening in different mounts.

Special arrangements had been made at the “mandahapadis” for the devotees. The ‘pattabishekam’ would be performed on April 12 between 8.20 p.m. and 8.44 p.m., followed by ‘Dig Vijayam’ the next day.

Celestial wedding, the highlight of the Chithirai celebrations, would be conducted in a grand manner on April 14 between 10.35 a.m. and 10.59 a.m. , followed by Car festival the next day. The celebrations would conclude with the Devendra puja and theertham on April 16.