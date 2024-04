April 15, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

On the fourth day of Chithirai festival on Monday Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwarar were carried on a golden palanquin from the temple to the ‘Pavakai Mandapam,’ at Villapuram.

The decorated palanquins of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwarar were taken through Manjanarakara Street to reach Villapuram.

After devotees witnessed the special poojas performed there, the deities were carried back to the temple.