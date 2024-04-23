ADVERTISEMENT

Chithirai festival celebrated with fervour in Paramakudi Sundararaja Perumal Temple

April 23, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees splash turmeric-mixed water on Lord Sundararaja Perumal in the guise of Kallazhagar on horse mount at Tallakulam in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district during the annual Chithirai Festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The annual Chitirai festival at Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Paramakudi was celebrated with fervour and gaiety on Tuesday.

The festival, which commenced with tying of “kaapu” at the temple on April 18, witnessed the presiding deity entering the Vaigai river at 3.20 a.m. on a “pushpa pallakku” (flower mount). Amid chanting of vedic hymns and roar od ‘Govinda Govinda’ by hundreds of devotees who came from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, the event took place.

At around 10.15 a.m., special pujas and aradhana were performed at Tallakulam mandahapadi in Melachathiram, following which the deity was taken on a “kuthirai vahanam.” Earlier, In the night, the deity was taken on procession to Vandiyur Kakkathoppu Mandapam where special “santhana kaapu” alangaram was conducted.

