Chithirai festival begins with flag hoisting ceremony

The annual Chithirai festival began with flag-hoisting ceremony at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday.

Devotees were not allowed to participate in the ceremony due to restrictions imposed because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 positive cases. The flag-hoisting ceremony is one of the main events of the 12-day Brahmotsavam festival.

During the 12-day festival, the devotees will be allowed to have a darshan inside the temple at scheduled time frames in the mornings and evenings.

A release from the temple said that devotees will be allowed to enter the temple for free through the East Tower entrance, and by buying ticket through the South Tower.

On the day of Meenakshi Thirukalyanam alone, devotees are not permitted for morning darshan. The wedding will be live telecast through television and online platforms.

All devotees must compulsorily wear face masks. Children aged below 10 years, pregnant women, and senior citizens aged above 65 years will not be allowed to enter the temple as part of COVID-19 precautions.