Chithirai festival begins with flag hoisting ceremony at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple

April 23, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The holy flag being hoisted to mark the commencement of the annual Chithirai festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Sunday.

The holy flag being hoisted to mark the commencement of the annual Chithirai festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The 12-day annual Chithirai festival of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here began with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony held amidst much fanfare on Sunday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple to witness the hoisting of the white holy flag around 10.30 a.m. The presiding deities of the temple, Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, were brought in silver palanquins along with Goddess Piriyavidai.

Special pujas and deeparadhanas were performed amid playing of musical instruments and chanting of hymns, elevating the atmosphere at the temple which wore a colourful look.

Minister for Finance P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Temple’s Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai and Deputy Commissioner A. Arunachalam, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar and others were present.

Adequate posse of police were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The ‘pattabhishekam’ or coronation ceremony for Goddess Meenakshi will be performed on April 30 between 7.05 p.m. and 7.29 p.m. The highlight of the festival, the celestial wedding or ‘Thirukalyanam’ will take place on the 10th day of the festival between 8.35 a.m. and 8.59 a.m. on May 2.

The car festival will be held on May 3. The Chithirai Brahmotsavam will conclude on May 4.

