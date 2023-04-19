Chithirai festival arrangements discussed at meeting

April 19, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - MADURAI

Ahead of Chithirai festival, a preparatory meeting was held at the Corporation headquarters here on Tuesday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Commissioner of Police B.K. Aravind reviewed arrangements being made for the festival, to be held between April 23 and May 7.

Stationing of medical teams and fire engines, setting up information centres, installation of mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, LED screens at vantage points, and parking arrangements were discussed.

On the day of celestial wedding, officials were asked to ensure cleanliness in Chithirai streets, Masi streets and Avani Moola streets and on the banks of Vaigai river by deploying conservancy staff on rotational basis.

Provision of emergency helpline numbers, installation of CCTV for the safety of public and devotees, use of drones in monitoring crowds were stressed. Officials were instructed to take up repairing of roads and street lights, and fogging activities.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s Deputy Commissioner A. Arunachalam and Sundararaja Perumal Temple’s Deputy Commissioner M. Ramasamy were present.