May 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the Chithirai temple car festival of Sri Abirami Amman Temple here on Wednesday.

The deities, Lord Padmagreeswarar and Goddess Abirami Amman, ascended the holy temple car after special pujas were performed around 6 p.m.

The colourfully decorated car was then pulled by ardent devotees, with musical accompaniments leading the way, on the four car streets surrounding the temple. Large posse of police were deployed along the route of the procession to manage the crowd.

The temple festival had begun with flag hoisting on April 23. The ‘digvijayam’ took place on May 1 and the celestial wedding on May 2. The festival will conclude with ‘theerthavari’ on May 4 which is expected to draw a huge crowd.

The Lord and Goddess, mounted on different vahanas including rishabam, yaazhi, simmam among others, were taken out on ‘veedhi ula’ during all festival days.