April 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Hundreds of devotees participated in the Chithirai car festival of Sankararameswarar Temple, locally known as Siva Temple, here on Tuesday.

As the Chithirai festival began on April 14 with flag hoisting, special rituals were performed every day. Special ‘alangaaram’ and pujas were also performed every day.

In the car festival held on Tuesday, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Anbumani participated.

The car reached the station after traversing the South, West and North car streets.

