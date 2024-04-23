GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chithirai car festival held at Sankararaeswarar Temple in Thoothukudi

April 23, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees drawing the car of  Sankararaeswarar Temple in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Devotees drawing the car of  Sankararaeswarar Temple in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Hundreds of devotees participated in the Chithirai car festival of Sankararaeswarar Temple held here on Tuesday.

As the Chithirai festival began on April 14 with flag hoisting, special rituals were performed every day. Special ‘alangaaram’ and pujas were also performed every day.

In the car festival held on Tuesday, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Anbumani participated.

 The car reached the station after traversing the South, West and North car streets.

