Chit funds demand withdrawal of GST hike

Ramanathapuram District Chit Fund Companies Association, covering Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts, has urged the Centre to withdraw the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 18%.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Association president K.B. Bharat Singh said, “When chit fund companies are seeking total exemption from the GST, the GST hike has only increased our woes.”

Association secretary A. Velmurugan said it would also impact the people of low and middle income groups who largely depended on chit funds.

“It will shatter the dreams of people who want to establish small businesses but are unable to raise bank loans,” he said. They would be forced to rely on private moneylenders who charged annual interest rates ranging from 36% to 60%, he added.

Chit funds which provided instant financial support at affordable interest rates would be affected. The hike would reduce returns for customers and increase cost of funds for borrowers.

“It will discourage people from saving or investing in chit funds, which will ultimately affect our business,” said Association treasurer G. Purushothaman.

They said chit fund companies must be listed under financial institutions that were exempted from the GST.