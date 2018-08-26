Chinthamani cremation ground cries for attention

Past a faded green board, one enters Chinthamani’s graveyard and cremation ground. Inside, years of neglect shows in the wild growth of shrubs in the 25X25 metre area. Hidden inside the tall and dense shrubs are some graves.

But, since Chinthamani residents have no other place to bury or burn their dead, they use this poorly-maintained place. K. Muthukamatchi, a long-time resident, says Dalits from Chinthamani and Chinna Anuppanadi bury or burn bodies and perform the last rites. Grieving relatives find it uncomfortable in the small area. Now, there is no space for burial too. When night falls, this place is used for anti-social activities, she says.

Four men from Chinthamani’s East Street perform the role of undertakers. They take care of burial and burning procedures. One of them says they belonged to a Scheduled Caste community that earns a living from performing last rites.

“Earlier, the village panchayat will give us money for maintenance of the property. Ever since it was annexed to the Corporation, the cremation ground remains uncared for. Though we are not on the local body’s payroll, we clear the place for the sake of the villagers,” one of them says.

He says they are paid about ₹500 for doing the last rites but the income is unreliable and insufficient to run a family. “Undertakers of other crematoriums maintained by the Corporation receive at least ₹ 15,000 a month. It would be huge help if we get regular income,” one of them says.

A Corporation official says the graveyard was inspected recently and one worker there was under their payroll. The civic body is planning to clean the place.