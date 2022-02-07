Chinnamanur people can’t be more happy

They are all praise for the past municipal chief

Going against the grain of spitting venom on their elected representatives, as is the public mood in many places in the Theni belt, Chinnamanur begs to differ.

People here are content in having everything they can ask for from a municipality with 27 wards. Excellent water supply, good solid waste management, good roads. And they say all credit must go the past Municipal Chairman Suresh Pandian, who was with the AIADMK, but has switched camp with his followers to AMMK.

SB Beer Batcha, a businessman, says they get purified drinking water, pumped from Mullaperiyar at Ellapatti. Mr. Suresh kept the town shipshape. He kept caste politics at bay. “The prosperity here can be gauged from the fact that even when Thanjavur delta do two crops, our farmers manage three. There are two major markets and another one at nearby Seelayampatti from where vegetables are sent to major markets. Along with Batlagundu, it is a major plantain centre,” he says.

If there is a grouse, it should be regarding the non-functioning new bus stand on the town outskirts. But, with people content with convenient bus stops at Theradi, Gandhi Statue, etc, who cares,“ he says. The municipality office is also modern and has good facilities with spacious parking space, Mr. Batcha says. Another grouse is very heavy vehicles cannot use the new bypass road because of an overhead power line. But then the very few container lorries that come thetis side can always go through the town.

Another businessman R. Ramesh Rajangam, says,”Though I’m a native of Chinnamanur, I studied and did business in Madurai and I returned home with the pandemic blues, and for a family temple work. But on seeing the peace and prosperity here, I realised what I missed all these years and anchored my moorings for good.”

“Nowhere will you find drip irrigation and systematic farming on such a large scale. Besides paddy and coconuts, Chinnamanur and its surroundings produce a variety of vegetables. Every day, thousands of mini cargo vehicles leave for airports in Madurai, Kochi and Tiruchi from carton packing units on Meghamalai Road. They transport a variety of vegetables, why even bitter gourd and Ivy guard (kovakkai) which many abhor here, but delicacies abroad because of the perceived medicinal properties. There is a good profit margin in the vegetable export business,” Mr. Ramesh says.