Chinnamannur GH saves life of young woman

22 October 2021 19:55 IST

A team of surgeons and anaesthetists at the Government Hospital in Chinnamannur has saved the life of a woman, who had delivered a baby but was suffering from breast cancer.

The team reconstructed cosmetically acceptable breast using a myo-cutaneous flap with Latismus-dorsi muscle mobilised from the back.

Chief Medical Officer and consultant breast surgeon Anbuchezian told reporters that the woman, who was in the advanced stage of pregnancy, was diagnosed with a fast growing tumour on her left breast. Meantime, she delivered a baby, but was unable to feed due to the locally aggressive tumour called cysto sarcoma phylloides, which discharged serosanguinous fluid all the time. This made the patient depressed and she turned anaemic.

Removing any part of the body may not be acceptable for any human being that too losing a breast in such a young woman would lead to depression and enormous mental agony, that itself delayed her in taking treatment for this deadly disease, the doctors said and added that the biopsy proved as Cystosarcoma phylloides, a locally advancing malignant mass.

Lastly, she was advised to get cure by removing the cancerous breast under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. The procedure was done under general anaesthesia, which took a little over three hours. The team of doctors included Odaiyappan surgical oncologist, Jaivignesh general surgeon, Senthil Prabu anaesthetist, Ishwarya, Neethimannan, Manimala and others.

The doctors said that usually such supra major cancer surgery along with plastic reconstruction of cosmetically valuable body areas like breast in females would be done in super speciality hospitals in cities incurring heavy expenditure. But in Chinnamanur GH, the surgery was done under the Chief Minister’s Health insurance scheme free of cost.