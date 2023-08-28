Chinmaya Yuva Kendra conducts value camp for college students

August 28, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Chinmaya Yuva Kendra conducted a day-long value camp for the college students from Madurai city on Sunday. A press release said that the Yuva Kendra in association with the Rotary Club of Madurai North West organised the camp - “Awake, Arise and Achieve” in which industrialist V. Palanivel of Kumar Ceramics, Jitesh Chaitanya and Lt. Col. V Sivakumar, Commanding Officer addressed the students. As a part of the camp, leadership games and activities which included video sessions was organised, said K.S. Vinoth Kumar of the Yuva Kendra.