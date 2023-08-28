HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinmaya Yuva Kendra conducts value camp for college students

August 28, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chinmaya Yuva Kendra conducted a day-long value camp for the college students from Madurai city on Sunday. A press release said that the Yuva Kendra in association with the Rotary Club of Madurai North West organised the camp - “Awake, Arise and Achieve” in which industrialist V. Palanivel of Kumar Ceramics, Jitesh Chaitanya and Lt. Col. V Sivakumar, Commanding Officer addressed the students. As a part of the camp, leadership games and activities which included video sessions was organised, said K.S. Vinoth Kumar of the Yuva Kendra.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.