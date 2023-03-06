HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinmaya Mission organises value camp as part of Women’s Day celebrations

March 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A day-long value camp was conducted as part of the World Women’s Day at the Chinmaya Mission here on Monday. Swami Sivayogananda presided and spoke on the infinite potential within each and every women. Uma Palaniappan, president Chinmaya Mission, Salem, inaugurated the camp. Noted speaker and writer Ramanan spoke on the ‘ Glory of Women’. Panel discussion was held in which women from various professions addressed the gathering. Latha Abiruben and Saravana Babu distributed prizes to the winners, a press release stated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.