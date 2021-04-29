Chinmaya Mission donates biscuit packet, water

MADURAI

29 April 2021 20:36 IST

The Chinmaya Mission here presented 1,000 one litre water bottles and 2,000 biscuit packets to the COVID Care Centre on Madurai Kamaraj University campus on Thursday. According to a press release, Swami Sivayogananda gave the materials to Medical Officer Dr. Wellington at the centre in the presence of Mission secretary Thirumalaiappan and joint secretary Jayapradeep. The Mission would extend all possible support to the patients and offered prayers for speedy recovery of the COVID-19 affected people.

