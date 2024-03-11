GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinmaya Mission conducts value camp

March 11, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With a view to commemorating International Women’s Day, Chinmaya Mission organised a one-day value camp for women on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Swami Sivayogananda explained the nuances and divine aspects of Shakthi. He spoke on methods to purify which would pave way to realise the supreme.

Shanthi Manivannan of LS Mills received the first copy of three books - The Bhagavad Gita with meaning written by Swamiji, Vazhndhu Kaatuvom Vaarungal and Gnanasudar - released on the occasion.

NIT Tiruchi researcher Kapila Visalakshi spoke on “Aram Seyya Virumbu”.

A panel discussion followed in which Revati Subbulakshmi, Vice-Principal, Senthamil College, advocate Lakshmi Bansidhar, Bhavani Vel, Director Indian Foods, Sharmila Devi, Director, Seven Clover, and Dr. Ponmeera Vivek Bose addressed.

The organisers conducted group activities and team games and various competitions such as sloka chanting. Senthil Balagopalan, Director, Sri Balagopalan Jewellery, distributed prizes to the winners.

