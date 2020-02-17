Madurai

Chinese tourist sent back home

RAMANATHAPURAM

A tourist from China, who arrived at Rameswaram from Kolkata, was sent to Madurai after screening by a team of doctors for COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials said that the 48-year-old man from China had reached Kolkata on January 21 on a pilgrimage. After visiting some shrines in the city, he came to Rameswaram and checked in a lodge on Sunday night.

The details of the tourist were given to the district administration and a team of doctors screened him. Though the inference was that he tested negative for COVID-19, and he also showed documents of having been screened by doctors in Kolkata, the revenue officials suggested him to leave for his country.

On Monday morning, he was sent in a private cab to Madurai airport, from where he took a flight to Chennai to proceed to his country.

