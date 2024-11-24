Chinese fireworks again found in North Indian States

After a lull, domestic fireworks market of Sivakasi is once again threatened by illegal import of Chinese crackers which are found in cracker shops in north Indian States.

Despite the import of firecrackers is “restricted” in India and the Union Government started to make conscious efforts to prevent their flooding of domestic market in the guise of toys some five years back, the imported fireworks have started to rear their ugly heads in North India States.

“It was found here and there in small quantity only for display fireworks goods used during celebrations like marriages. The cheap Chinese goods were mixed with domestic goods and was not threatening. But, now even other Chinese fireworks products are found in Indian market,” A. Murali, joint secretary of Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association, told The Hindu.

He said such illegal goods were found in Bhopal, Delhi and Punjab.

The smuggling and sale of fireworks goods were happening in a hush-hush way which was not affecting the sales of domestic goods in a big way.

“But after Deepavali, we find that several dealers in upcountry were openly displaying the photographs of Chinese fireworks in their WhatsApp status with an aim to promote their sale,” Mr. Murali said.

However, these goods were not seen displayed in the shops.

The very audacity among the dealers to openly declare about possession of Chinese goods only indicates that availability of those smuggled goods was in large quantity.

“Only because of the heavy competition to sell their stocks in hand, the dealers have come up in open,” he added.

This exercise only showed that the resistance against imported Chinese crackers had fizzled out and they are being smuggled in the guise of other goods.

“If the Centre did not act immediately against these imported goods, they would slowly flood the entire country, thus causing economic loss not only to the fireworks manufacturers, but also to the State exchequer,” he added seeking immediate deterrent action.