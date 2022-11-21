Chilli farmers demand insurance benefits

November 21, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Chilli farmers stage a demonstration in front of Agriculture Development Office at Vilaathikulam in Thoothukudi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Demanding early disbursal of insurance benefits, chilli farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Agriculture Development Office at Vilaathikulam on Monday.

The farmers said rain-fed crops such as sunflower, black gram, green gram, groundnut, pearl millet, maize, coriander, onion, chilli etc., raised on over 1.70 lakh acres in Thoothukudi district suffered extensive damage in the heavy downpour in 2020 – 2021. Even though the growers had insured their crops, they received a paltry sum as insurance benefits after a series of protests.

 However, insurance benefits for chilli was yet to be disbursed even though the insurance firm had gleefully received the insurance premium.

 “If the insurance benefit is not disbursed within a week, we’ll start a road roko,” said A. Varadharajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasayigal Sangam.  Inviting the protestors for talks, Agriculture Development Officer Chinna Ponnu assured that the insurance benefits would be disbursed before Thursday.

