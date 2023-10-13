Children’s workshop attracts crowd at book fair

October 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Madurai

The children’s workshop venue at the Madurai book fair attracted government school students.

The workshop organised by the district administration jointly with the School Education Department would engage in kindling the students’ interests in various fields like drawing, painting, storytelling and others.

Other than teaching the students various art forms, they would also be exposed to the world cinema screened at the venue on a daily basis. Most of the movies screened would exceed not more than 10 minutes so as to keep the students focused. The organisers said that some important movies like Children of Heaven, with a duration of about 89 minutes, as an exception, would be screened.

P. Savithri, a professor and one of the five members in the organising committee, said, “The children would be subjected to varied experience at the workshop as professionals from various fields would be interacting with the students.”

“Unlike last year, this year to make the workshop a more inclusive one, we have arranged sessions for special children,” she added. Further, parents would be involved in the sessions to make them more of an experience-sharing event, benefiting both parents and teachers, added Ms. Savithri.

In addition to this, other art forms like origami, palm leaf art, creative writing, stage play, storytelling through cartoon would be taught at the workshop.

She added, “Even when it would not be a fulfilling training for the students due to the short duration, it would at least evoke the interest in them to go in search in future.”

Rajkumar of the School Education Department, said, “Students from districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, etc are also brought to the fair. With these additional engagements like workshop, students could go back with more enriching experiences.”

“Seeing their paintings and drawings being encouraged by an unknown person in a different surrounding, children get motivated,” he added.

