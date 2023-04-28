Children’s summer camp from tomorrow

April 28, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

Chinmaya Mission is conducting its 18th children’s summer camp - 2023 from April 29 to May 4. The camp has been designed for students to Learn Eagerly Act Dynamically (LEAD). According to a press release, the participants would be taught story-telling, bhajans, drawing, values, yoga, craft and mathru puja on the Mission premises in Doak Nagar Seventh Cross Street. For more details, aspirants can call 9443717774 or 9842152489, and the camp would be inaugurated by A. Janakiraman MD at Madurai Silver Palace at 9.30 a.m. on April 29, the release added.

Hospital fined ₹75,000 by Corporation

A private hospital in Harvey Nagar in Ward 58 (Zone 3) was fined ₹75,000 by Madurai Corporation on Thursday. According to a press release, officials found that Devaki Hospital had allegedly dumped its medical waste, including cotton, used syringes, glucose tubes, surgical gloves, masks and used clothes, in the bins meant for dumping domestic waste. As per law, medical waste had to be disposed of in a safe manner, City Health Officials, led by Vinod Kumar, said and slapped the penalty on the hospital.

Capital Markets Week launched in city

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Madurai Chapter) conducted Capital Markets Week - 2023 here on Thursday. According to a press release, the day-long meet deliberated on learnings from ‘G20: Journey towards sustainable, competitive and holistic capital markets’. Manish Gupta, president, ICSI, was the chief guest. B Narasmihan, vice-president, and A. Mohan Kumar, central council member, addressed the gathering. S.S. Vignesh, chairman, Madurai Chapter, and S. Ramalingam, secretary, participated.

