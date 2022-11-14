Children’s Day celebrated

November 14, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Senthil Raj distributing sweets to differently abled children at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj celebrated the Children’s Day by distributing sweets to the differently abled children in the Collectorate on Monday.

As the District Differently-abled Welfare Office and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation had jointly organised a special educational tour for the physically challenged children as part of the ‘Children’s Day’ celebrations, Dr. Senthil Raj flagged off the vehicle that took 54 children along with their parents to various destinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that the Childline would be organising various sports events for the children over the next seven days and a kabaddi tournament for the children organised at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

In Tirunelveli, Collector V. Vishnu flagged off the vehicle to create awareness on child rights and their protection. The vehicle will visit every part of the district to create awareness among the children and their parents of protecting children from abuses of all sorts.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Since the mobile phones which should be strictly used for constructive purposes are distracting the children from their studies a lot, special efforts are being made through this vehicle to minimise the mobile phone usage by the children and that too only for enriching their knowledge,” Mr. Vishnu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US