Children’s Day celebrated

November 14, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj distributing sweets to differently abled children at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj distributing sweets to differently abled children at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj celebrated the Children’s Day by distributing sweets to the differently abled children in the Collectorate on Monday.

As the District Differently-abled Welfare Office and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation had jointly organised a special educational tour for the physically challenged children as part of the ‘Children’s Day’ celebrations, Dr. Senthil Raj flagged off the vehicle that took 54 children along with their parents to various destinations.

The Collector said that the Childline would be organising various sports events for the children over the next seven days and a kabaddi tournament for the children organised at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

In Tirunelveli, Collector V. Vishnu flagged off the vehicle to create awareness on child rights and their protection. The vehicle will visit every part of the district to create awareness among the children and their parents of protecting children from abuses of all sorts.

“Since the mobile phones which should be strictly used for constructive purposes are distracting the children from their studies a lot, special efforts are being made through this vehicle to minimise the mobile phone usage by the children and that too only for enriching their knowledge,” Mr. Vishnu said.

