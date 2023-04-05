Children write to Stalin to stop stone quarrying in Tenkasi district

April 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TENKASI

Three siblings from the district urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to initiate immediate, stringent and credible steps to permanently stop the uncontrolled illegal mining of minerals, particularly stones, in the district. These stones are being transported to Kerala in hundreds of lorries everyday.

“If the Chief Minister is not interested in stopping the plundering of natural resources, which is continuing despite several protests by nature lovers here, we, the children, will observe a fast at Kadayam on April 14, Tamil New Year,” the children warned.

In a letter to Mr. Stalin, P. C. Subha Priyanka, 11, P. C. Sabitha, 9 and P.C. Ashwin Subhanath, 5, of Kalyanipuram in Kadayam in the district said the stones being quarried in Kadayam were being taken everyday in hundreds of heavy vehicles to Kerala.

“Hence, we appeal to you to put an end to this menace and demand the permanent ban on quarrying in Tenkasi district,” the children said in the letter to Mr. Stalin.

Pressing this demand, the Tenkasi Natural Resources Conservation Association organised a demonstration at Kadayam recently in which former MLA K. Ravi Arunan participated. He has also sent several petitions to the Chief Minister in this connection.

When Kadayanallur MLA Kuttiyappa alias Krishna Murali raised this issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the ongoing session, Water Resources Minister S. Durai Murugan gave an evasive reply saying that the MLA could approach the police in the district instead of giving any assurance on weeding out this illegal lucrative business.