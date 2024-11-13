ADVERTISEMENT

Children with special needs taken on movie outing

Updated - November 13, 2024 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special children who were taken to a movie in Madurai on Wednesday.

In an initiative led by Madurai Round Table 14 and Madurai Ladies Circle 8, nearly 250 children with special needs from various schools across the city were treated to screening of a Tamil film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event aimed to provide a joyful experience and break from their daily routines, allowing the children, along with their dedicated assistants and school staff, to enjoy an entertaining outing.

The special movie event was organised as part of Round Table India Week. The initiative brought smiles and laughter to the children, making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

“Our goal was to create a day filled with joy and excitement for these children, giving them a moment to step away from their usual routines and enjoy a shared experience,” said D. Mani Ram Kumar, Chairman, Madurai Round Table 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Seeing their happiness and hearing their enthusiastic responses was incredibly rewarding.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US