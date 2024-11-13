Children with special needs taken on movie outing

In an initiative led by Madurai Round Table 14 and Madurai Ladies Circle 8, nearly 250 children with special needs from various schools across the city were treated to screening of a Tamil film.

The event aimed to provide a joyful experience and break from their daily routines, allowing the children, along with their dedicated assistants and school staff, to enjoy an entertaining outing.

The special movie event was organised as part of Round Table India Week. The initiative brought smiles and laughter to the children, making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

“Our goal was to create a day filled with joy and excitement for these children, giving them a moment to step away from their usual routines and enjoy a shared experience,” said D. Mani Ram Kumar, Chairman, Madurai Round Table 14.

“Seeing their happiness and hearing their enthusiastic responses was incredibly rewarding.”

