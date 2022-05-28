Children with special needs enthral audience 

Aakaash Special School run by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation celebrated its Annual Day event ‘Vannangal 2022’ on Saturday. Children with special needs enthralled the audience with their dance and music performances.

Senior Regional Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Madurai, T.H. Anoop lauded the services rendered by the trust, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, in taking care of the children with special needs.

Chief Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Madurai, Murugesan Subbiah appreciated the children with special needs for the extraordinary talent exhibited by them in the form of dance and music.

District Differently Abled Welfare officer Ravichandran highlighted the importance of the stakeholders in promoting the public-private partnership towards mainstreaming children with special needs.

Branch Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Anna Nagar. Selvanathan and Executive Director of the Trust R. Rajkumari felicitated the children. Principal T. Buvaneswari welcomed the gathering and Special Educator T. Meenakshi proposed the vote of thanks.